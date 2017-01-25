‘Arrested Development’ season 5 could be part prequel starring new cast

New details emerge of latest instalment of the cult show

The next season of Arrested Development could be partially a prequel starring a new cast of actors.

Netflix revived the cult US comedy, which originally ran on Fox from 2003-2006, for a belated fourth season in 2015. The season featured standalone episodes based on each of the main characters’ stories, largely due to scheduling conflict between the large cast.

Though the reaction to the fourth season was mixed, Netflix and the show’s creator Mitch Hurwitz have both expressed a desire to bring it back for a fifth outing.

Following reports that a fifth season is “close”, TV Line now claims that the new season is “likely have a major prequel element, with potentially half of the action unfolding in flashbacks featuring much younger versions of all the principal characters (played by different actors)”.

Although this “isn’t entirely set in stone”, a source reportedly told the publication: “More of the episodes can now include all of the original cast together, with lots of big group family scenes”.

Netflix

Arrested Development executive producer Brian Grazer recently hinted that the scheduling problems could continue to affect a fifth season, saying: “I think we found a way to create the compensation structure for all the actors and create a work matrix so they can still make movies and do other things and it will all integrate.”

Last September, Jessica Walter (who plays matriarch Lucille Bluth) said that the prospect of a fifth season of Arrested Development was “looking real good”, confirming that “everyone is on board.”

Talk of a fifth season grew last year, with Netflix boss Ted Sarandos saying in July that “it was only a matter of when” and series creator Mitch Hurwitz suggesting that production on new episodes could begin in early 2017.

Shortly beforehand, Hurwitz had given another update on the progress of a fifth season of Arrested Development.

“We’re very close,” he said in July. “It’s what we’re trying to accomplish. Several stories have already been broken and are ready to go. But just like last season, it’s up to figuring out how to work around the actors’ schedules.”