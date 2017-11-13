The attack left 22 people injured

Arthur Collins, ex-boyfriend of The Only Way Is Essex star Ferne McCann, has been found guilty of carrying out an acid attack in a London nightclub that left 22 people injured.

The attack took place on April 17 at Dalston’s Mangle E8 club. Collins was found guilty of spraying a corrosive substance inside the packed venue at around 1am.

The incident occurred just days after McCann and Collins announced to the press that they were expecting a child. Their baby girl, Sunday, was born on November 2.

BBC News reports that Collins was convicted at Wood Green Crown Court, with a jury finding him guilty of five counts of GBH with intent and nine counts of ABH against 14 people. He will be sentenced on December 19. Andre Phoenix, accused of helping Collins, was found not guilty.

The liquid used by Collins was found to have a pH rating of 1, equal to strong chemicals like battery acid. Collins admitted to throwing the substance, but claimed to have thought it was a date rape drug.

Of the 22 injured, 16 suffered serious burns. One man suffered third-degree chemical burns to his face and required a skin graft, others suffered eye injuries.

A solicitor for two of the victims described Collins’ actions as a “despicable crime” that had “changed the lives of so many people in the club that night”.

Det Ch Supt Simon Laurence said Collins intended to “inflict serious harm” in the “barbaric and cowardly act”.