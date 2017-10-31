Watch Aziz Ansari’s epic award show rant about everything that’s wrong with award shows

'Master Of None' star delivered the hilarious speech at BAFTA's Britannia Awards in LA

Aziz Ansari delivered a hilarious, three minute-long rant about award shows during his acceptance speech as BAFTA’s Britannia Awards.

Launched in 1989, the Britannia Awards take place every year in Los Angeles and operate as BAFTA’s “bridge between the Hollywood and British production and entertainment business communities”.

This year’s ceremony was held on Friday (October 27) and saw Master Of None star Ansari take home the Charlie Chaplin Britannia Award for Excellence in Comedy.

During his acceptance speech, Ansari pointed out the annoyance of having to travel from London to LA to accept a “fucking British award” before listing all the terrible things about award shows in general.

“One thing I hate about honours is you can’t accept them from home,” Ansari joked. “This is true, I was in London, and I had to fly to LA from London to accept a fucking British award!”

“I was in London, I met this lovely woman there, we were having a great time, drinking flat whites, eating shepherd’s pie, riding the tube, and then who comes in and ruins my amazing British experience? The fucking BAFTAs!”

Ansari went on to criticise the “fucking awful award show food”, joking that fellow actor John Lithgow only attended the ceremony because “he probably hates his family and is looking for an excuse to leave the house”.

“Then you watch the tribute reel of yourself which the most awkward thing in the world,” Ansari added. “You get mad about the bits they’ve picked, you imagine people who haven’t seen your shit being like, ‘Really, this guy?!'”

Ansari concluded his speech by admitting that he was actually thankful for the award, saying: “All that stuff is just jokes, this is really a very nice thing.”

In August, Ansari gave an update on the prospect of a Master Of None third season, saying that he’d “rather not end” the show after the conclusion of its second season.

“I’d rather make one at some point in my life,” he said. “I don’t know when that is, years from now or whatever. Ideally, I’d like to make more because I love the team of people and the whole process. I’m just happy I could do the show.”

“There are definitely things that pop into my head, but I don’t feel like I have a full season of operations in my head right now,” he added.