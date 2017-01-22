Aziz Ansari says Donald Trump is “the Chris Brown of politics”

Ansari was the host on last night's (January 21) 'SNL'

Aziz Ansari hosted Saturday Night Live last night (January 21). The musical guest was Big Sean.

The Master of None star addressed the recent inauguration of President Donald Trump during his opening monologue, comparing his supporters to Chris Brown fans who like his music but don’t support his “extracurriculars.”

“Donald Trump is basically the Chris Brown of politics,” he said, “and ‘Make America Great Again’ is his ‘These Hoes Ain’t Loyal.’” Later, he spoke about the rise of the “lower-case KKK,” urging Trump to give a speech denouncing their actions, similar to George W. Bush’s address after 9/11. You can watch the monologue below.

According to Pitchfork, Ansari’s turn as host marks the first time SNL has had a host of South Asian descent.

During President Trump’s campaign, Ansari penned a piece for The New York Times, describing how Donald Trump has made him fear for his family’s safety and subsequently blaming him for the ever-growing animosity towards American Muslims.

In the piece, Ansari describes his personal experiences in contrast with Trump’s hate speech, as well as recounting the day of the terror attacks on the Twin Towers, as a student at New York University. He remembers fearing for his life, and speaking on the phone with his family, who were “terrified about [his] safety as they watched the towers collapse.”

Ansari goes on to quote a friend who told him, “I’m really sick of having to explain that I’m not a terrorist every time the shooter is brown.”

He continues, “after these attacks, anyone that even looks like they might be Muslim understands the feelings my friend described. There is a strange feeling that you must almost prove yourself worthy of feeling sad and scared like everyone else.”