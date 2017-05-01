Aziz Ansari says ‘Master Of None’ will take a ‘long break’ after season 2

Netflix show will premiere its second season in May

Aziz Ansari has stated that he will take a “long break” from Master Of None before potentially going “back to it”.

Created by Aziz Ansari and former Parks And Recreation writer Alan Yang, the acclaimed comedy-drama stars Ansari as Dev, a 30-year-old actor trying to navigate life in New York City. Alongside Ansari, the show also stars Eric Wareheim, Kelvin Yu, Noël Wells and Lena Waithe.

The show returns to Netflix for season two on May 12. Watch a teaser trailer here.

Speaking recently to New York magazine, Ansari explained his thoughts behind the hiatus: “I’ve got to become a different guy before I write a third season, is my personal thought. I’ve got to get married or have a kid or something. I don’t have anything else to say about being a young guy being single in New York eating food around town all the time.”

Master of None originally premiered on Netflix in November 2015. In 2016, the series won an Emmy for ‘Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series’ as well as ‘Best Comedy Series’ at the Critics Choice Television Awards.

Discussing Master Of None last October, Ansari told NME: “The overall ideas are about seeing things from other people’s perspectives and empathy, being curious about the world and indecisive and not knowing what to do with your life. Master of None is not like Parks and Rec, which was a huge ensemble cast. In some episode of the show there’s not always a reason my character and his friends need to be together. Sometimes you don’t see people if they’re not needed.”

In 2016, Eric Wareheim and Aziz Ansari made a spoof video for Kanye West’s ‘Famous’. The video saw Wareheim – one half of comedy duo Tim & Eric – and Ansari dancing on the streets of Rome, riding bicycles and sampling the local cuisine, all while miming along to the song’s lyrics.