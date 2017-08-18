Aziz Ansari gives update on ‘Master of None’ season three

The second season of the comedian's co-created Netflix show premiered back in May

Aziz Ansari has spoken about the prospect of a third season of Master of None, admitting that he’d “rather not end” the show after the conclusion of its second season.

Exclusive NME offer: Save £10 on Amazon Music Unlimited plans with code NME10

The latest installment of the Parks and Recreation star’s acclaimed Netflix show premiered on the streaming service back in May. However, Ansari has previously said that there are no plans to swiftly follow it up with a third season in the near future.

While never ruling out the prospect of more episodes of Master of None, Ansari has given fans an update on his current thinking regarding a new season in a new interview.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ansari said that he’d “rather not end it here” when asked if the show might have concluded for good with its second season.

“I’d rather we not end it here. I’d rather make one at some point in my life,” he said. “I don’t know when that is, years from now or whatever. Ideally, I’d like to make more because I love the team of people and the whole process. I’m just happy I could do the show.

“There are definitely things that pop into my head, but I don’t feel like I have a full season of operations in my head right now,” he added.