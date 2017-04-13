Bake Off’s Ruby Tandoh turns down Piers Morgan interview because he’s a ‘sentient ham’

"Frankly I'd rather die."

Great British Bake Off contestant Ruby Tandoh has turned down an offer to appear on Good Morning Britain because of her dislike for Piers Morgan.

Tandoh, who has written several cookbooks and co-created a ‘zine about mental wellbeing called Do What You Want, was approached on Twitter by a Good Morning Britain researcher called Charlotte Sexton.

She replied to Sexton: “hi charlotte, i know it’s just your job so no hard feelings, but piers morgan is a sentient ham and frankly i’d rather die.”

Sexton then tweeted at Tandoh: “Ok that’s a shame. Piers isn’t on tomorrow. And even if he was, sometimes the best debates are with people you disagree with.”

Following her comment about Morgan, Tandoh held firm on Twitter.

Tandoh isn’t the first well-known person to turn down a Good Morning Britain interview because of Piers Morgan. Earlier this year Ewan McGregor pulled out of a planned appearance on the show because he disagreed with comments Morgan had made about the Women’s March.

Morgan then hit back at the actor, calling him a “paedophile-loving hypocrite”.

Last year, Tandoh shared her true thoughts on Great British Bake Off judge Paul Hollywood, calling him a “peacocking manchild”.