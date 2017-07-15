‘Stranger Things’ actor who plays Barb says Emmy nomination gives her ‘closure’

Shannon Purser is up for an award in the category of Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series

The actor who plays Barb in Stranger Things has said her Emmy nomination will give her “closure”.

Shannon Purser is nominated for the Outstanding Guest Actress In A Drama Series. It’s one of 18 nods the Netflix sci-fi show received when the shortlist for the 2017 awards was revealed earlier this week.

Speaking to Vulture, Purser said: “Right now, I think this nomination is really incredible and in an ultimate way gives me some closure. Not only for the character, but for this whole phenomenon.

“I’m always going to love Barb and I’m always going to be grateful to Stranger Things and for the incredible opportunity I’ve had. But I’m very excited for my work to continue and to expand my horizons. It’ll be interesting to see how long Barb is really the icon that she is right now.”

The role was Purser’s first professional acting job, which she now describes as a “whirlwind”. “I feel this incredible amount of pride for all of it,” she explained. “The ideas and knowledge that people have taken from Barb has given me this confidence in myself and in my abilities as an actress.

“That’s one of the most important things that I’ve gained from this experience — I can overcome my insecurities and realize within myself that this is what I love and this is what I’m meant to do.”

She added: “I definitely owe so much and give a lot of the credit to [show creators] the Duffer brothers and Netflix for giving me this opportunity. It’s very humbling and I hope I can use it to fuel my energy and my passion for my work in the future.”

Stranger Things is also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, while Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the show, is up for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series. Season two of the hit show will air on Netflix on October 27.

The 2017 Emmy awards will take place on September 17 at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theatre.