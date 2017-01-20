Bastille rumoured for ‘Game of Thrones’ cameo

Band could be set to appear in season seven

Bastille look set to make a cameo in Game of Thrones season 7.

The ‘Wild World’ group are rumoured to be appearing in season seven of the show. Watchers on the Wall cites a source who claims Dan Smith and co. show up in the final episode of the season, reportedly filmed at Wolf Hill.

Previous musicians to have appeared on the show include Will Champion from Coldplay, who played in a band at the Red Wedding; Sigur Rós, who performed a cover of ‘The Rains of Castamere’ at Joffrey’s wedding and Of Monsters and Men, who starred as theatre musicians in Bravos.

Dan Smith fuelled the rumours by telling Vogue earlier this month: “We get to check out the set of Game of Thrones soon, which will be wicked.”

2016 album ‘Wild World’ was recently certified Gold in the UK and has sold over 500,000 copies world-wide. Bastille were recently confirmed to be performing at Reading & Leeds festival 2017 – alongside the likes of Muse, Major Lazer, At The Drive In and many more.