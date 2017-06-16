‘Bat-signal’ shines on Los Angeles City Hall in tribute to Adam West

"There will never be another Adam West"

‘Batman’ star Adam West has been honoured in Los Angeles – with the caped crusader’s iconic Bat-Signal being projected onto the City Hall as a mark of respect following his death.

Hundreds of fans, many of whom were dressed in costume, turned out for the celebration of the late actor’s life after he died last week at the age of 88.

As Mayor Eric Garcetti paid tribute, the iconic signal was shone onto the exterior of the building.

Mayor Garcetti said: “Like you, we all spent many hours in front of the TV, same bat time, same bat channel.

“Adam West taught us each one of us had a heart of gold. There will never be another Batman like Adam West and there will be never be another Adam West.”

After the tribute finished, the words ‘The City of Los Angeles Honours Adam West 1928-2017’ were projected underneath the Bat- signal.

Tributes were also paid by Burt Ward, who played Batman’s sidekick Robin alongside West.

“He loved humanity. He loved his fans”, he said.

Earlier this week, Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane also paid tribute to West – after he played an exaggerated version of himself in the cartoon series.

He wrote: “Family Guy has lost its mayor, and I have lost a friend.

“Adam West was a joy to work with, and the kind of guy you always wanted to be around. His positivity, good nature, and sense of fun were undeniable, and it was always a big jolt of the best kind of energy when he walked in to record the show. He knew comedy, and he knew humanity.”