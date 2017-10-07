Andrei Karlov was assassinated aged 62 last year

Gamers reacted with vitriol this week after a new chapter of Telltale Games’ Batman: The Enemy Within appeared to feature a likeness of the dead body of Andrei Karlov.

In December 2016 Karlov was assassinated by a 22-year-old police officer at the opening ceremony of an exhibition in Ankara, Turkey, where he was serving as the Russian diplomat, following which a photo of his dead body went viral.

After the release of the newest episode of the Batman game this week (October 3), gamers noticed the similarity between the photo of Karlov’s dead body (below right) and a scene in-game where a break-in at the Gotham Brokerage has left a guard lying dead on the ground (below left).

Telltale Games have since responded to the incident, saying in a statement to Gamasutra: “An update to the game has been submitted this morning that will be removing the image across all platforms. We regret this incident occurred, and we are taking appropriate action internally to ensure that we continue to maintain our high standards in Production and Quality Assurance.”

The independent game developer and publisher is also responsible for episodic game tie-ins to The Walking Dead and Game of Thrones, among others. A final ‘season’ of their popular Walking Dead series is due for release in 2018.