Watch BBC Breakfast presenter accidentally drop c-word live on air

Dan Walker has since responded to the slip-up

BBC presenter Dan Walker suffered an unfortunate slip of the tongue this week, accidentally uttering the c-word live on air.

The incident happened during BBC Breakfast on Tuesday morning (September 26), with Walker introducing a segment by saying: “Now, what better way to gain an understanding of a community than to immerse yourself in their c**ture”.

After Walker corrected himself, co-host Naga Munchetty remarked: “That was a mixture of ‘country’ and ‘culture’, wasn’t it?”.

Walker later responded to the incident on Twitter, joking: “Think I got away with it. Not sure anyone noticed”.

Rival breakfast host Piers Morgan later chimed in, tweeting “Dear oh dear” and telling Walker to “think of the children”.

It isn’t the first BBC broadcast blunder of the year. In August, viewers spotted a sex scene being shown on a computer screen in the background during a news segment about cricket.

Actress Anna Paquin later pointed out that it was a scene of hers. After it went viral, the clip came to the attention of Paquin, who recognised herself in the scene. “MY BREASTS!!” she tweeted, along with a link to an article about the incident. “SO FUNNY ON SO MANY LEVELS,” she added. The scene was from an episode of True Blood.