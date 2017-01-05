BBC criticised for ‘Real Housewives Of ISIS’ comedy sketch

The clip satirises US reality TV shows like 'Real Housewives Of Orange County'

The BBC has come under fire for a new comedy sketch titled The Real Housewives Of ISIS.

The sketch, which satirises US reality TV shows like Real Housewives Of Orange County and Real Housewives Of Atlanta , appears on new BBC 2 show Revolting and follows a group of British girls who have travelled to Syria to join ISIS and marry terrorists.

In the first episode, one of the characters is seen showing off her new suicide vest after complaining that “it’s only three days until the beheading and I’ve got no idea what I’m gonna wear”. Another bemoans that her husband “won’t stop talking about his 40 virgins”.

The sketch has attracted a heated response online. One Twitter user wrote: “BBC have absolutely outdone themselves with Real Housewives of ISIS… Constructing an image of Muslim women as oppressed and fond of terrorism at a time of widespread gendered Islamophobia is deeply sinister.” Another commenter described herself as “disgusted”.

However, others have defended the BBC, with one viewer saying: “Satire like this highlights the absurdity of those that recruit and get recruited for ISIS”.

Comedian Heydon Prowse, who works on the show, has defended the sketch to the i newspaper, saying: “It’s important not to pull your punches in satire. You have to be fearless or it undermines your credibility. You can’t go after David Cameron for five years like we did and not go after Islamic State.”

Fellow star Jolyon Rubinstein added: “The target is online grooming. It’s about people who are vulnerable to these kind of approaches… this is actually happening to women here.”

The BBC has not yet responded to the criticism.