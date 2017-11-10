BBC puts new Agatha Christie drama on hold following Ed Westwick rape allegations

Westwick has also "paused from filming" BBC Two sitcom 'White Gold'

The BBC has issued a statement following rape allegations levelled at actor Ed Westwick.

The London-born star, 30, is best known for his role as Chuck Bass in US teen drama Gossip Girl but more recently has starred in BBC Two sitcom White Gold and BBC’s upcoming Agatha Christie drama Ordeal by Innocence.

Over the past week, Westwick has been accused of rape by two different women, allegations he describes as “unverified and provably untrue”.

In a statement to Digital Spy, the BBC indicated that Ordeal by Innocence – which was expected to air over the Christmas period – would be removed from schedules for the time being.

“These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied,” a spokesperson said. “The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved, we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules.”

The statement added: “The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick paused from filming while he deals with these allegation.” Filming of the second series of White Gold reportedly started last month.

Responding to the allegations of rape in a public statement, Westwick has said: “It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct.” He vows to “clear” his name.