Gary Lineker, Claudia Winkleman, and Chris Evans are expected to feature on the list.

The annual salaries of the BBC’s highest-earning stars have been revealed today (July 19).

A review published at 11am features 96 stars who earn more than £150,000 a year. Their salaries are listed in brackets of £50,000.

Chris Evans is top of the list with annual earnings of £2.20-£2.25m, followed by Gary Lineker with a salary of £1.75m-£1.80m.

Graham Norton places third with an annual salary of £850,000-£899,999 – though this figure doesn’t include earnings from his BBC One chat show, which is made by an independent production company.

The BBC’s highest-paid woman, Claudia Winkleman, earns between £450,000 and £499,999 a year. Check out the top ten below.

1. Chris Evans £2.2m – £2.25m

2. Gary Lineker £1.75m – £1.8m

3. Graham Norton £850,0000 – £899,999

4. Jeremy Vine £700,000 – £749,999

5. John Humphrys £600,000 – £649,999

6. Huw Edwards £550,000 – £599,999

7. Steve Wright £500,000 – £549,999

8. Claudia Winkleman £450,000 – £499,999

8. Matt Baker £450,000 – £499,999

9. Nicky Campbell £400,000 – £449,999

9. Andrew Marr £400,000 – £449,999

9. Stephen Nolan £400,000 – £449,999

9. Alan Shearer £400,000 – £449,999

9. Alex Jones £400,000 – £449,000

10. Fiona Bruce £350,000 – £399,999

“Happy BBC salary day,” Lineker tweeted this morning. “I blame my agent and the other TV channels that pay more. Now where did I put my tin helmet?”

Meanwhile, Winkleman told The Sun: “I’m all for it. I totally understand it. We’re working for the public, so why shouldn’t they know? It’s good to see some women on the list too. We get paid an awful lot of money and it’s a marketplace. It’s bonkers.”

She added: “I love working for the BBC. I know that commercial stations pay a whole lot more – double, three times, four times. But I totally understand why people would want to know.”