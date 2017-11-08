The BBC is investigating 25 sexual harassment claims

They've seen a 'spike' since the Harvey Weinstein scandal

The BBC have confirmed that they are currently investigating 25 allegations of sexual harassment.

As Deadline reports, Director General Tony Hall and his deputy Anne Bulford were speaking before the House of Commons’ Digital, Culture, Media, Sport committee, when they noted the spoke in depth about a “spike” in reports of workplace harassment in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

“After the Weinstein [scandal], material was published, we reminded staff again of the procedures,” said Bulford. “All the time we are encouraging people to step forward if that is the right thing to do. You perhaps won’t be surprised to know that we have a spike at present. We have a spike, more cases than we have seen over the last three years.”

While revealing that 25 reported incidents were under investigation, the BBC gave no specifics as to who they concerned. They did however, add that all employees were encouraged to officially report harassment, whether current or historic.

Lord Hall added: “As far as harassment and bullying, and I would extend that to sexual harassment too, we should have zero tolerance.

“That means to make it as easy as possible to do the very difficult thing and come forward and call out behaviour that is not acceptable.”

In recent weeks, Hollywood film producer Weinstein has been accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women – allegations that Weinstein “unequivocally denies”.

Last week, it emerged that The Metropolitan police were now looking into allegations of sexual assault on seven women, which are said to have taken place between the late 1980s and 2015. The alleged crimes were all reported to the police between October 12 and 28, 2017.