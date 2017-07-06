BBC ‘Newsnight’ drops huge hint on the identity of the next Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi will quit the role at the end of the current series

The BBC has dropped a huge hint as to who Peter Capaldi’s successor will be on Doctor Who.

Although she has previously denied it, Newsnight presenter Evan Davis suggested that Fleabag actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge would be the next Timelord on the long-running BBC sci-fi series last night (July 5).

“If you watched Doctor Who on Saturday there were some pretty heavy hints that the next Doctor might be a woman,” he said in a clip you can watch below. “Well the bookies’ favourite Phoebe Waller-Bridge has denied claims that she’s going to be the first female Doctor… But then Joanna Lumley has already played the role for Comic Relief, so that would technically be true.”

Davis then threw over to a YouTube clip of Waller-Bridge, who is also set to star in the forthcoming Star Wars stand-alone Han Solo movie, being asked about the role in an interview, saying the actress may “already have given the game away”.

“I am not allowed to say anything about that one way or the other. It would be cool – but I’m doing other stuff,” the star said coyly in the clip.

Waller-Bridge had been the subject of intense speculation regarding her possible candidacy to become the first female Doctor Who earlier this year. Waller-Bridge played down the rumours at the time by comprehensively stating “I am not going to be the first female Doctor Who.”

Peter Capaldi will exit the role after the conclusion of the current season of the long-running BBC sci-fi series.

Kris Marshall was the leading frontrunner for the role.

Announcing his departure from the show earlier this year, Capaldi said that the show helped him see “the world at its best.”

“From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic,” he added.

Sherlock co-creator Steven Moffat, who currently serves as writer and executive producer on Doctor Who, will also leave the show after the end of its current season.