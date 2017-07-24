Ex-BBC producer filmed totally losing his cool in ‘citizen’s arrest’ road rage video

"Put your hands on the car and get ready to die"

Video footage has emerged and gone viral of a former top BBC producer Fergus Beeley lashing out at a fellow motorist and his family in a bizarre incident of road rage.

Beeley, who has worked on shows such as ‘Natural World’, ‘Planet Earth’ and many more with Sir David Attenborough, was shot responding in fury after being involved in a minor road incident.

Simon Gale, 33, was driving along the M27 with his wife, Louise, 11-year-old son and mother-in-law, when he got out of the car to exchange details with Beeley before the producer attempted a citizen’s arrest telling him “put your hands on the car and get ready to die.”

After telling the whole family that they’re under citizen’s arrest (even the child), he threatens to kill them all again.

MPU 1 (Desktop / Tablet)

“I do want you dead,” he tells the family, before pointing at the mother and child and saying “you’re under a citizen’s arrest, you’re under a citizen’s arrest, and I tell you what, you are, too.”

When quizzed on why the young child was at fault, Beeley simply yelled in response: “you’re under under a citizen’s arrest.”

“It was quite a scary thing,” Mr Gale told The Plymouth Herald. “He flew into an absolute raving state. When he got out the car he demanded, ‘Do you know who I am?’, and when I said I didn’t he grabbed me and pushed me against the car.”

He added: “My son was so scared by it that he actually ended up sleeping in our room last night. He’s very shaken. Luckily none of us are harmed in any way – but we’re still quite shaken by it. We’re definitely going to be a bit more cautious from now on.”

Beeley and the BBC are yet to respond to the incident.