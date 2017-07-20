BBC respond to whether Jodie Whittaker will get the same wage as Peter Capaldi in ‘Doctor Who’

The network recently came under fire for paying female TV personalities less than male counterparts after stars' salaries were revealed

The BBC have responded to questions about whether Jodie Whittaker will get the same wage as the exiting Peter Capaldi in Doctor Who.

The actor, who recently appeared in Broadchurch, was announced as the 13th Doctor on Sunday (July 16).

Earlier this week, the BBC revealed the salaries of stars earning more than £150,000. Afterwards, they came under fire for upholding the gender pay gap by paying female TV personalities less than their male counterparts.

In the list, Capaldi was shown to be on a figure between £200,000 and £249,999. Speaking to ITN News, BBC boss Lord Tony Hall said he expects Whittaker to get paid the same amount.

Later, he told the Evening Standard: “Yes, there is parity for the same amount of work.”

“And I do think it is time for the 13th Time Lord to be a woman,” he said, weighing in on the backlash Whittaker’s casting has received. “I watched my first Doctor Who in the sixties, hiding behind the sofa. As a dedicated Whovian, I’m incredibly excited.”

As Digital Spy reports, Hall also promised BBC Radio 4’s Today show: “By 2020 we will have equality between men and women on air, and we will also have the pay gap sorted by then too.”

The highest paid woman at the BBC is Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman. She earns between £450,000 and £499,999. Meanwhile, the top earner overall is Top Gear host Chris Evans, who is paid £2.2m-£2.25m.