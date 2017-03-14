BBC interviewee interrupted by own children responds to racism row

Robert Kelly's family went viral with clip last week

The couple involved in a BBC interview that went viral after their kids interrupted it live on air have responded to suggestions of racism over an element of the public’s response to the clip.

Professor Robert Kelly was discussing the latest developments in South Korea as the country’s President Park Geun-hye was forced out of office because of a corruption scandal when his daughter opened the door behind Kelly and walked into view. A second child soon joined in on a baby stroller, followed by his wife trying to retrieve the children.

After the clip circulated the web, many noted that some viewers and news publications had assumed the woman in the clip was the children’s nanny, rather than their mother. “I’m so fascinated by the fact that so many people assumed that woman was the nanny and not the mom,” read one tweet, while Romper.com wrote: “Are we really still, in 2017, openly stereotyping? Seeing an Asian woman in a white man’s house with kids and telling ourselves: ‘Yep, that’s the nanny. Now, let’s send out a bunch of tweets to call her the nanny like it’s a fact'”.

Responding in an interview with BBC World News, with Kelly saying that he felt “pretty uncomfortable” with assumptions that his wife was a nanny. His wife, Jung-a Kim, meanwhile, said: “I hope people just enjoy it and don’t argue over this thing. I’m not the nanny – that’s the truth – so I hope they stop arguing.”

“Everybody we know seems to think it’s pretty hysterical – we understand why people find it enjoyable … It’s funny,” Kelly added of the clip.