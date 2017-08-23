BBC Two confirms return of ‘League Of Gentlemen’ and ‘Alan Partridge’

The new episodes of the much-loved series will be broadcast in the near future

The BBC have confirmed the return of popular series The League Of Gentlemen and Alan Partridge.

The League Of Gentlemen ran from 1999 to 2002, while the last series of Alan Partridge seen on the BBC also aired in 2002.

According to BBC controller Patrick Holland, new episodes of the latter series are in the early stages. Speaking at the Edinburgh International Television Festival, he and commissioning editor of comedy at BBC Two, Alex Moody, made the announcement. Moody said: “It’s an exciting thing. The BBC is in need and who better? With Brexit and political unrest what broadcaster do we need to make sense of it all, but Partridge?”

The League Of Gentlemen, meanwhile, will return to TV screens for three new episodes later this year to commemorate its 20th anniversary since it first aired on BBC Radio, as The Irish Independent reports.

Earlier this year, Steve Coogan revealed that his cult comedy creation Partridge would be returning to the BBC for a new series.

The comedian, actor and writer appeared on BBC One’s The One Show in June, during which he broke the news.

“Alan will be back on the BBC early next year, there will be a lot of Alan on TV next year,” he told hosts Alex Jones and Amol Rajan.

When pressed for further details on the new show, Coogan responded: “I’m trying to do a leak to the press about it. He’ll just be back on a show, it might be a bit like this. I’m here to do research.”