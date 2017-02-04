The Beach Boys’ ‘Pet Sounds’ documentary set to screen on US TV

The new film will feature interviews with band members and plenty of archive footage

A new documentary on The Beach Boys‘ classic album ‘Pet Sounds’ will air on Showtime in the US later this year.

The album, released in May 1966, has had an inescapable influence on music and popular culture since its release, and is considered as one of pop music’s greatest masterpieces.

It has now been announced that the documentary, Beach Boys: Making Pet Sounds, will air on the Showtime network in the US in the spring. Featuring interviews with band leader Brian Wilson and Beach Boys members Mike Love, Al Jardine, Bruce Johnston, and David Marks, the documentary will also delve into the archives to screen footage from the studio as well as outtakes from recordings.

While a UK broadcast host or date has yet to be announced, the ‘Pet Sounds’ documentary is set to premiere on Showtime in the US in April.

Wilson will continue to celebrate ‘Pet Sounds’ – which celebrated its 50th anniversary last year with a deluxe reissue – on tour in 2017, bringing the classic album to the UK for a string of live dates.

The Beach Boy had already been announced for the festivals Kendal Calling and Camp Bestival, and was this week confirmed for shows in London and Sheffield in August.