Are you very bendy? ‘The Walking Dead’ want YOU to play a zombie
Shooting begins this month
The team behind ‘The Walking Dead‘ are looking for contortionists and physically flexible actors to play zombies in the upcoming season 8.
The show’s production company AMC have taken out an ad on acting listings website Backstage – calling for people to come forward and play zombies – but there’s a twist.
The ad reads that applicants “must be able to bend their arms and shoulders in various unique angles”, adding that shooting will begin in September.
Actor Stephen Ogg recently revealed that season 8 is likely to see the killing off of many characters – with a real ‘thinning of the herd’.
Ogg plays Simon, one of Negan’s top lieutenants – though you might recognise him as Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V.
Season eight will see the show ramp up in intensity as Rick leads his people into battle against the Saviours and Negan. Ogg said in an interview with ComicBook.com: “Yeah, I mean, shit, it’s like whenever people say, ‘Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?’”
“Yeah, everyone’s going to die at some point, right? They all die. Let’s thin the herd, man. Let’s thin the herd.”
Recently, it was revealed that the creator and producers of The Walking Dead are now suing AMC for potentially billions , claiming they’ve kept “the lion’s share” of profits made by the hit show.
The latest drama and controversy comes after a former show-runner slammed AMC for “fucking up my show” in a series of damning emails.
The eighth season of the hit zombie show will return in October, with a confirmed premiere date of October 23 in the UK on FOX.