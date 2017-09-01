Are you very bendy? ‘The Walking Dead’ want YOU to play a zombie

Shooting begins this month

The team behind ‘The Walking Dead‘ are looking for contortionists and physically flexible actors to play zombies in the upcoming season 8.

The show’s production company AMC have taken out an ad on acting listings website Backstage – calling for people to come forward and play zombies – but there’s a twist.

The ad reads that applicants “must be able to bend their arms and shoulders in various unique angles”, adding that shooting will begin in September.

Actor Stephen Ogg recently revealed that season 8 is likely to see the killing off of many characters – with a real ‘thinning of the herd’.

Ogg plays Simon, one of Negan’s top lieutenants – though you might recognise him as Trevor from Grand Theft Auto V. Season eight will see the show ramp up in intensity as Rick leads his people into battle against the Saviours and Negan. Ogg said in an interview with : “Yeah, I mean, shit, it’s like whenever people say, ‘Are you going to die? Or do you know yet?’”