Benedict Cumberbatch thinks there will be a female Sherlock

The actor has remained tight-lipped on whether he will return to the BBC series

Benedict Cumberbatch has given his opinion on whether there could be a female Sherlock, following the casting of Jodie Whittaker as The Doctor in Doctor Who.

A new series of Sherlock has yet to be confirmed since the most recent episode aired eight months ago.

Speaking to Radio Times, Cumberbatch remained tight-lipped on whether he would play the titular detective again and the future of the show, answering only “Maybe” to questions to that effect.

He had more to say about the possibility of a woman taking over the role of Sherlock, however. Asked if he thought it could happen, he replied: “Why not? I don’t care!”

He continued to suggest a new name for the character, in the event that it did happen. “Sherlockina,” he said. “It’s coming to you soon.”

Meanwhile, co-creator Mark Gatiss admitted earlier this year that the show might never return.

Gatiss, who co-created the hit BBC detective drama with Steven Moffat, blamed the difficulty of getting stars Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman on set at the same time.

“I honestly don’t know if there will be any more. It’s incredibly difficult to get Benedict and Martin’s diaries to align,” he told The Sun.

“And obviously we left it in a very happy place… if that’s the end I’d be very happy where we left it.”