‘Better Call Saul’ renewed for a fourth season

'Breaking Bad' spin-off will return in 2018

It has been announced that Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul has been renewed for a fourth season.

Better Call Saul first premiered in 2015, two years after the end of Breaking Bad. It follows the story of lawyer James “Jimmy” McGill, aka “Saul Goodman” – played by Bob Odenkirk – and is set six years before the start of the original show.

It has now been renewed for a 10-episode fourth season, which will air in 2018. It’s not known whether this will be the show’s final season or not.

Co-creator Peter Gould recently told Uproxx: “I will say I think this show has a definitely limit to it. It’s a story with a beginning and a middle and a definite end. I have to say, I would rather have it end too soon than go on too long.”

Season three premiered in April, with its final episode airing earlier this month. The season saw the introduction of Breaking Bad character Gus Fring.

Watch NME‘s interview with star Bob Odenkirk below.

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul has hinted that he could be set to make an appearance in season three of Better Call Saul.

The star, who played Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad, was asked by Ellen DeGeneres about a possible cameo: “God, I hope so…Maybe I already shot it. We just — or they just — wrapped the [latest] season.”

Speaking about a possible cameo, Cranston previously said: “I owe [Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul creator] Vince Gilligan so much. He was my champion to get this role. If they were to call me and say, ‘We have this idea, we’d like…’ I would say, ‘Yes, you don’t have to finish the pitch. I’m there, what do you want me to do?’ I’ll do whatever they want because I know how careful they are and proprietary they are with those characters and storylines and it wouldn’t be something, ‘Oh, isn’t that kind of a stunt casting kind of thing.’ It would be something kind of unique and obscure and creative, and I’m all in.”