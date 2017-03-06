Bookies suspend betting on Kris Marshall being the next ‘Doctor Who’

Peter Capaldi will step down after Season 10

Kris Marshall is favourite to replace Peter Capaldi as the next Doctor Who.

A surge in wagers on the Death In Paradise star has led Ladbrokes to suspend all betting.

“A surge of punters have backed Marshall so we’ve had no choice but to close the book,” spokesman Alexander Donohoe told the Daily Mail.

“If he does get the gig, the bookies will be exterminated first.”

Fellow bookmakers William Hill have also slashed his odds to 3/1, making him the favourite for the role.

“We don’t think that the decision has been made and for now we are happy to continue accepting bets,” said William Hill spokesman Rupert Adams.

“That said, the gamble is a clear indication that Kris is very much in the running to be the next Doctor.”

Last month, Tilda Swinton was the favourite to replace Capaldi after being backed by former Timelord Paul McGann.

Marshall was second favourite with odds of 5/1. Olivia Colman and Maxine Peake were also in the running.

Many fans recently shared their reactions to Capaldi announcing his departure as the Doctor – with many calling for a female replacement.

The Thick Of It star has confirmed that Season 10 will be his last as the iconic time traveller in the Tardis.

“One of the greatest privileges of being Doctor Who is to see the world at its best,” said Capaldi in a statement.

“From our brilliant crew and creative team working for the best broadcaster on the planet, to the viewers and fans whose endless creativity, generosity and inclusiveness points to a brighter future ahead. I can’t thank everyone enough. It’s been cosmic.”

His departure also marks the final season with writer and executive producer Steven Moffat.

“For years before I ever imagined being involved in Doctor Who, or had ever met the man, I wanted to work with Peter Capaldi,” added Moffat. “I could not have imagined that one day we’d be standing on the TARDIS together. Like Peter, I’m facing up to leaving the best job I’ll ever have, but knowing I do so in the company of the best, and kindest and cleverest of men, makes the saddest of endings a little sweeter. But hey, it’s a long way from over.”

He added: “Peter’s amazing, fiery, turbulent Doctor is still fighting the good fight, and his greatest adventures are yet to come. Monsters of the universe, be on your guard – Capaldi’s not done with you yet!”