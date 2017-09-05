Beyoncé and George Clooney added to line-up of Hurricane Harvey relief telethon

The two stars join a line-up which also includes Oprah Winfrey, Matthew McConaughey and Jamie Foxx

Beyoncé and George Clooney are among the high-profile names to have been confirmed for the forthcoming Hurricane Harvey relief telethon, which has been co-organised by rapper and Houston native Bun B.

The ‘Lemonade’ artist has already offered aid to the victims of the hurricane, which devastated large parts of Houston late last month and resulted in the deaths of at least 65 people across Texas and Louisiana.

Bun B and co-organiser Scooter Braun have recruited Beyoncé and Clooney for a part in the telethon, with the two stars being announced today (September 5) along with Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Foxx and Kelly Rowland. The likes of Matthew McConaughey, Barbra Streisand and Julia Roberts will also take part in the one-hour broadcast.

The ‘Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief’ telethon, which will be a rare joint broadcast between the US networks ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and CMT, will take place on September 12 at 8pm EST.

Proceeds from ‘Hand in Hand’ will benefit United Way of Greater Houston, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas and The Mayor’s Fund for Hurricane Harvey Relief through the Hand in Hand Hurricane Relief Fund, which is being managed by Comic Relief Inc.

Last week, Drake became the latest musician to donate a substantial amount of money towards the hurricane relief effort.