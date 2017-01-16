Beyoncé and Public Enemy’s Flavor Fav make cameos in The Simpsons hip-hop special

'The Great Phatsby' aired in the US last night (January 15)

Beyoncé and Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav made an appearance in The Simpsons hour long hip-hop special The Great Phatsby last night (January 15).

They joined already confirmed guests Snoop Dogg, RZA and Common for the show which marked a milestone in the series’ 29-year-history, constituting the first hour-long, continuous episode ever.

The episode revolved around the doomed friendship between Mr. Burns and a mysterious hip-hop mogul named… Jay G.

The story, narrated by Homer Simpson, took place at Burns’ summer mansion in the Springfield Hamptons, and saw Jay G and Burns becoming friends before the rapper sends Burns into bankruptcy.

The initial party scene featured appearances from Beyoncé (in her ‘Hold Up’ dress from ‘Lemonade’), Flav, Cornel West and George Clinton.

In another scene, Jay G revealed that he once collaborated on a line of brake pads with Lil Wayne, while Rick Ross was also referenced in a line poking fun at Mr. Burns’ age.

RZA, Common, and Snoop Dogg’s appearances saw them recording diss tracks aimed at Jay G.

Empire star Taraji P. Henson also appeared in the special along with music producer Jim Beanz, who created original hip-hop songs for the show.

“This was just going to be a regular episode, but the table read went so well, in a fit of passion and excitement and ambition and excess, we decided to supersize it,” the show’s executive producer Matt Selman previously said. “And we haven’t done a huge amount of stories in the world of hip-hop and rap culture, so we just went for it.”

Selman added: “Part 1 of the show I would subtitle as ‘The Betrayal’, and part 2 I would subtitle as ‘The Revenge’. It’s kind of like a two-part rap album.”

Previous stars to appear in the show include The White Stripes, Metallica, Yoko Ono, Lady Gaga and President-elect Donald Trump.

Read more: Every Time The Simpsons Predicted The Future – Ranked In Order Of Weirdness