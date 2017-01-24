‘Big Bang Theory’ actor shares his views on Sheldon spin-off series

The planned spin-off will focus on a younger, teenage version of Jim Parsons' character Sheldon Cooper.

The Big Bang Theory‘s Jim Parsons has shared his views on the mooted spin-off series featuring his character, Sheldon Cooper.

The prequel series, first revealed last year, will focus on a younger, teenage version of Sheldon. It’s been described as a “single-camera comedy” and “Malcolm in the Middle but with a young and potentially teenage version of Sheldon”.

Discussing the prequel on Entertainment Tonight, Parsons said: “[The writers] have done, from the beginning, such a good job of building such a history and a layered nature to all these characters. It just seems like a really wasted opportunity if you don’t decide to explore the origin story with that. I mean, they’ve layered so many things in there over the past decade that is already there to be drawn from.”

“I’m really excited about it,” he added. “I think it will be very different than Big Bang, but in a good way.”

Parsons will reportedly executive produce the series, but no other Big BangTheory cast members are thought to be involved in the project.

Meanwhile, Kaley Cuoco, who plays Penny, recently said that the “overall consensus” among her Big Bang Theory castmates is to continue the hit comedy past its tenth season.

“I think it’s a given that we want to be here,” she told TV Line. “That’s the overall consensus. It might be a sticky road, but if I have anything to do with it, we’d be here for much longer. That’s the goal.”

CBS chief Glenn Geller has said of the sitcom’s future: “We’re very confident that everyone involved wants more of The Big Bang Theory past year 10. I know Warner Brothers will make those deals… We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants it on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

The Big Bang Theory’s executive producer Steve Molaro admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he didn’t know how the series would end or what its finale would involve: “I have personal thoughts floating around in my head, but we haven’t really talked about it. It always seems like this thing that’s far off in the distance. I’m not going to think about it all that much, because it makes me sad.”