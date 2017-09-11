‘The Big Bang Theory’ to be cancelled after season 12?

"It is going to come to an end, and sooner rather than later."

One of the lead stars of The Big Bang Theory has spoken out about the possible end of the sitcom in a new interview.

Kunal Nayyar, who plays Raj on the show, has said that, though he cannot confirm that the twelfth season will be the last, there are fewer episodes to come than have already been broadcast.

Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory is set to begin later this month, with a 12th season also confirmed.

“I’m not saying it’s the end after season 12, but we know that this incredible, special thing is going to come to an end, and sooner rather than later,” Nayyar told Digital Spy. “I think all of us [in the cast] are at least beginning to feel a little bit nostalgic about the time we’ve had.”

“I mean, no-one wants to see an old, fat Raj,” he added. “I don’t know if season 12’s going to be the last season – those decisions are not up to me – but I do know for a fact that we have less [episodes to come] than we’ve already had.”

Last year, Nayyar hinted that the tenth season would be the last. However, the confirmation of a further two seasons ended the rumour. “Why would everyone walk away from something that’s so good? No-one would. Not the studio, not the actors, not anyone. We’d all be foolish. But it is the industry and unless pen is on paper and you’re signed, sealed, delivered, anything can happen. There was never real doubt in my mind, but things can happen.”

Season 11 of The Big Bang Theory will debut on September 25 2018.