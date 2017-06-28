‘Big Bang Theory’ star’s house burns down in massive wildfire

Fortunately no one was harmed in the 1,200 acre California wildfire.

Johnny Galecki’s large ranch in southern California burned down in a sizeable wildfire on Monday night (June 26).

The actor, best known as The Big Bang Theory‘s Dr. Leonard Hofstadter, was not at the property in San Luis Obispo (between Los Angeles and San Francisco) when the fire struck. Nobody was hurt in the 1,200 acre fire, which also damaged other property on the same estate, Variety reports.

Galecki told TMZ in a statement: “My heart goes out to all in the area who are also experiencing loss from this vicious fire, the threat of which we live with constantly, which may seem crazy to some but we do so because living in our beautiful, rural area makes it worthwhile.”

He continued: “It’s never the structures that create a community – it’s the people. And if the people of Santa Margarita have taught me anything it’s that, once the smoke has cleared, literally and figuratively, it’s a time to reach out and rebuild. We’ve done it before, and will need to do it together again, and it will make our community even closer and stronger. Endless thanks to CalFire and the Sheriff’s Office. I know you guys are fighting the good fight to keep us safe. So very relieved no one has been hurt.”

Galecki has played Hofstadter on The Big Bang Theory since it launched in 2007. Last month the hugely popular US sitcom was renewed for another two seasons.

It has been reported that Galecki and the show’s original cast members offered to take pay cuts so their newer co-stars could enjoy a rise in the coming seasons.

Following the latest renewal, the show will remain on air until at least 2019.