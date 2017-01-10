‘Big Bang Theory’ boss gives update on possibility of eleventh season

Tenth season of hit show is currently airing

The boss of US network CBS has offered an update on the future of hugely popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory.

The comedy, which focuses on a group of geeky science-obsessed friends, has run for ten seasons since premiering in 2007. Its tenth season kicked off in September and, although no more seasons are currently commissioned, the cast have long been said to be negotiating a deal for an eleventh season.

Now, according to Variety, CBS entertainment president Glenn Geller has confirmed that talks are taking place with the show’s three lead stars Jim Parsons (who plays Sheldon), Johnny Galecki (Leonard) and Kaley Cuoco (Penny).

“We are in negotiations, but it is definitely business as usual,” Geller said on Monday (January 9) at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. “We are guardedly optimistic that we will make a deal.”

Geller continued to say that there is no timetable to the negotiations but added: “We want to get them all back. That’s the goal.”

Getty Images

Meanwhile, Jim Parsons’ character of Sheldon could get his own spin-off show, according to recent reports.

Kaley Cuoco, who plays the role of Penny, also recently said that the “overall consensus” among her Big Bang Theory castmates is to continue the hit comedy past its tenth season.

CBS chief Glenn Geller, meanwhile, has said of the sitcom’s future: “We’re very confident that everyone involved wants more of The Big Bang Theory past year 10. I know Warner Brothers will make those deals… We’ll put it on for as long as everyone wants it on the air. I hope it lasts forever.”

The Big Bang Theory’s executive producer Steve Molaro admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he didn’t know how the series would end or what its finale would involve: “I have personal thoughts floating around in my head, but we haven’t really talked about it. It always seems like this thing that’s far off in the distance. I’m not going to think about it all that much, because it makes me sad.”