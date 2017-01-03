Bill Nye to return for new Netflix show

The self-appointed 'Science Guy' will be "saving the world" with his new series

Bill Nye is set to return to the small screen in 2017 for a new Netflix series, Bill Nye Saves the World.

The popular TV scientist came to prominence in the US with his educational science show, Bill Nye The Science Guy, which ran from 1993-98.

Netflix initially announced back in August that they had signed Nye up for the new programme, which he will front when it debuts in the spring. Each episode of the show will, according to a Netflix press release, “tackle a topic from a scientific point of view, dispelling myths, and refuting anti-scientific claims that may be espoused by politicians, religious leaders or titans of industry.

“In Bill’s unfiltered style, he will bring in special guests, conduct experiments and demonstrations, and ultimately let the facts lead the argument,” the statement continues in regards to the format of Bill Nye Saves the World.

Read more: What’s new on Netflix this month?

Watch a trailer for the show, which reveals that Nye will share the show with global correspondents Emily Calandrelli, Joanna Hausmann, Nazeem Hussain, Karlie Kloss and Derek Muller, below.

Another Netflix short from Nye sees the scientist attempt to explain how people can become hooked on binge-watching the streaming service – see that below.