"I'm gonna read your thoughts!"

Voice actor Billy West has just merged two of the most iconic time travelling franchises together as one – after performing a scene from Back To The Future in the voice of characters from Futurama.

The actor, who provides the voice of Fry, Dr Zoidberg, and Professor Farnsworth on the animated series, was appearing on the Talkin’ Toons podcast when he was challenged to transfer the voices to a classic scene from Back To The Future.

In the clip, he’s seen providing his talents for the scene in Back To The Future where Doc Brown tests his mind reading helmet on Marty McFly.

“I’m gonna read your thoughts! You’ve come from a great distance? NO! Don’t tell me. You want me to buy a subscription to the Saturday Evening Post”, West excitedly recites in the clip.

The video is one of the first times that West has been heard reviving the voices of Futurama characters since the last episode of Futurama aired in September 2013.

But co-creator David X.Cohen has teased that the show could be about to return in some form – although it won’t necessarily be new episodes.

“There are no new TV episodes or movies in the pipeline at the moment”, he recently revealed in a Reddit AMA.

“However, here and now I promise a different avenue of exciting Futurama news later this summer, no kidding. Keep your expectations modest and you will be pleased, possibly.”