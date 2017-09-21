The authors for the first ‘Black Mirror’ book have been announced

The first volume of the novel adaptation of the acclaimed dystopian series will be published in February 2018

Charlie Brooker has selected the first three novelists who will contribute to the inaugural volume of the Black Mirror book, which is due for publication next year.

The dystopian anthology series, which airs on Netflix, will make the transition to the book world in February 2018 with the release of this first volume of brand new stories. Penguin Random House will co-publish the new books in the UK and US.

With the opening volume set to be edited by Brooker, the creator of Black Mirror has now finalised his selection of the first three authors who will contribute to the collection.

New York Times bestseller Cory Doctorow, Carnegie-nominated Claire North and Sylvain Neuvel, the author of Sleeping Giants, will pen the first three stories.

Speaking about the upcoming collection, Brooker said: “All-new Black Mirror stories from exciting authors – that’s a joyous prospect. And they’re appearing in a high-tech new format known as a ‘book’.

“Apparently you just have to glance at some sort of ‘ink code’ printed on paper and images and sounds magically appear in your head, enacting the story. Sounds far-fetched to me, but we’ll see.”

Black Mirror enjoyed great success at the Emmys last weekend, with the popular episode ‘San Junipero’ bagging two awards.