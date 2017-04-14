Charlie Brooker on ‘Black Mirror’ season four: “If any of these episodes come true, then the world is really fucked”

The latest installment of the dystopian anthology series is expected to be released on Netflix later this year

Charlie Brooker has shed more light on what to expect from the forthcoming fourth season of Black Mirror, hinting that, if the events depicted in the new episodes come true, then the “world is really fucked.”

The new season of Black Mirror is expected to be released on Netflix later this year, having moved to the streaming platform for last year’s highly-anticipated third season. All six episodes of that season were released on October 21.

Brooker has spoken further about the tone of the forthcoming episodes, referencing the common opinion that surfaced last year that compared real-life world events to those previously depicted in Black Mirror – the show’s Twitter account, for example, denied that the shock result of the US Presidential Election in November was the result of its own marketing strategy.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Brooker said that he was prepared for the surprise of at least one of his stories from the new season coming true in the future.

“Weirdly there was one news story I read the other day that I thought ‘Oh, how does that reflect on an episode we’ve already finished shooting?’” Brooker said. “There was some new discovery made. Hopefully not, but then when writing them I never think any of these are going to come true, and then it seems like some of them do -which is a bit worrisome, generally.

“For this coming season they’re quite far out there so I don’t envisage that being a problem. Although if that does happen the world is really fucked… well, the world is really fucked, so we’ll see.”

Meanwhile, a previous episode of Black Mirror is being turned into a new art exhibit.