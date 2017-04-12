‘Black Mirror’ episode is being turned into an art exhibit

It'll be held at London's Barbican Centre

London’s Barbican Centre will recreate an episode from Black Mirror in an upcoming art exhibition.

Black Mirror was created by Charlie Brooker in 2011 and has so far aired three seasons and one special. Season three arrived on Netflix in 2016. The show looks at the dark consequences of technology upon modern life.

From June, the Barbican will host a new sci-fi exhibition, called Into the Unknown: A Journey Through Science Fiction. As The Fader reports, the entrance hall of the arts venue will feature a six-foot video installation recreating scenes from Black Mirror episode ‘Fifteen Million Merits’.

The episode in question, which was the second episode of season one, depicted a dystopian world where people are reality TV wannabes who spend their lives trying to earn enough “merits” to have an opportunity at fame. It starred Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya.

As Fader reports, the exhibit “will feature cuts and frames from the episode displayed across multiple screens, offering an immersive entrance to the exhibition”.

The exhibition will display props from films such as Star Wars, Interstellar, Alien and Jurassic Park. It runs from June 3 to September 1.

Earlier this year, Charlie Brooker revealed plans for Black Mirror season four. It is expected to be released later this year.