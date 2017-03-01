‘Black Mirror’ and ‘The Night Manager’ creators unite for new Netflix series ‘Troy’

Shooting is set to begin later this month

A new series helmed by Black Mirror director Owen Harris and The Night Manager writer David Farr is being launched on Netflix and the BBC.

Troy: Fall Of A City will be a limited series set around the events of the Trojan War and the love affair between Paris and Helen of Troy.

Netflix announced that it was boarding the project today (March 1) at an event in Berlin.

The series will be directed by Harris, who was behind the acclaimed San Junipero episode of Black Mirror, with Derek Wax (Humans) and Farr executive producing.

Troy is set to being shooting in South Africa this month and will premiere in the UK on BBC One and outside on Netflix. The BBC first unveiled plans for the show in 2015.

It is described as an “epic tale of love, revenge and intrigue”.

Brad Pitt, Eric Bana and Orlando Bloom previously starred in a movie version of Troy in 2004.

Meanwhile, Simon Cornwall, producer of The Night Manager, recently suggested there could yet be a second series.

Based on John Le Carré‘s 1993 spy novel, The Night Manager aired on BBC One in February and March in 2016 and became a huge hit, attracting between eight and 10 million viewers an episode.

Stars Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie have previously dismissed rumours that a second series is in the works, citing the lack of source material. “It’s based on a novel, we’ve got to the end of the novel and John Le Carré has yet to write another novel, so in cold practical terms, no, we’re done,” Laurie said in April.

However, producer Cornwall – who is also LeCarré’s nephew – recently said that a second series is by no means impossible. “Of course, the broadcasters would love to do another series,” he told Radio Times at a Royal Television Society event last October.

“There’s no book and there’s never been a Le Carré story that has been extended beyond the confines of the novel. It would be interesting to try that,” he continued.

“We wouldn’t do something that we didn’t feel had a fighting chance of being even better than the first one. We might not succeed, but I think if you don’t go in with ambition, there’s actually no point in doing it.”