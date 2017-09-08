Boldly going where Black Mirror has never gone before

Two new images have been released from the forthcoming fourth season of Netflix’s dystopian sci-fi anthology series Black Mirror.

Netflix acquired the franchise from Channel 4 for its third season, which debuted on the streaming service in October 2016. Season four is expected to be released around the same time this year, though an official release date has yet to be announced.

The new stills come from episodes ‘ArkAngel’ and ‘Callister’. The former shows a distressed woman watching a child undergo an unknown medical examination. This episode stars Rosemarie Dewitt (La La Land) and is directed by Jodie Foster from a script written by series creator Charlie Brooker.

The latter, for ‘Callister’, is a posed shot that appears to homage (or parody) Star Trek. The episode was written by Brooker with season 3 alumnus William Bridges (‘Shut Up And Dance‘), with a cast including Michaela Coel (Chewing Gum), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), Cristin Milioti (Fargo) and Jimmi Simpson (House of Cards).

Like last year’s Black Mirror output, season 4 will contain six episodes. The titles of the other four are ‘Crocodile’, ‘Hang the DJ’, ‘Metalhead’ and ‘Black Museum’.

Speaking about the new episodes earlier this year, Charlie Brooker said: “When writing [the episodes] I never think any of these things are going to come true, and then it seems like some of them do, which is a bit worrisome, generally.

“For this coming season they’re quite far out there so I don’t envisage that being a problem. Although if that does happen the world is really fucked!”