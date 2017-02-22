Charlie Brooker unveils plans for season four of ‘Black Mirror’

Including what is set to be the show's most "comic" episode yet

Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker has revealed a number of details about the upcoming fourth season of the dystopian anthology series.

The Netflix show – which debuted on the streaming service last year for the first time in its six-year history – returned with its highly-anticipated third season back in October, which continued its long-running theme of exploring the potential future pitfalls of humanity’s relationship with technology.

Brooker has now spoken about his plans for the next season of Black Mirror, which is expected to be released later this year. Again set to contain six episodes, Brooker revealed that, while the final two installments of the fourth season are still “up for grabs”, the show will again revel in the variation of its tone.

“We’ve got some strikingly different tones and looks,” Brooker told The Daily Telegraph. “We’ve got one that’s overtly comic, much more overtly comic than anything we’ve done. It’s got fairly mainstream comic elements, but also some really unpleasant stuff that happens.”

While also revealing that one Black Mirror episode is currently shooting in Iceland, Brooker also went on to discuss the Jodie Foster-directed episode.

“That’s more got the tone of an indie movie, an indie drama. There’s a mother and daughter relationship in it,” Brooker said, before also revealing that one episode will be a “crime thriller” while another will have “relationships at the heart of it.”

The acclaimed soundtrack from the third season episode ‘San Junipero’ was released in full back in December – listen to it here.