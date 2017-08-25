Black Mirror have shared a teaser trailer for the forthcoming new series.

Black Mirror was created by Charlie Brooker in 2011 and has so far aired three seasons and one special. Season three arrived on Netflix in 2016. The show looks at the dark consequences of technology upon modern life.

Now, the show has teased the trailer for Season Four – set to appear on Netflix soon. Watch it below.

The episode titles and cast are as follows:

Arkangel – stars Rosemarie Dewitt, Brenna Harding and Owen Teague. It is directed by Jodie Foster.

Black Museum – stars Douglas Hodge, Letitia Wright and Babs Olusanmokun. It is directed by Colm McCarthy.

Crocodile – stars Andrea Riseborough, Andrew Gower and Kiran Sonia Sawar. It is directed by John Hillcoat.

Hang the DJ – stars Georgina Campbell, Joe Cole and George Blagden. It is directed by Tim Van Patten.

Metalhead – stars Maxine Peake, Jake Davies and Clint Dyer. It is directed by David Slade.

USS Callister – stars Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Jimmi Simpson and Michaela Coel. It is directed by Toby Haynes. Brooker has co-written this episode with William Bridges.

Speaking of the new episodes, Brooker said that he was prepared for the surprise of at least one of his stories from the new season coming true in the future.

“Weirdly there was one news story I read the other day that I thought ‘Oh, how does that reflect on an episode we’ve already finished shooting?’” Brooker said. “There was some new discovery made. Hopefully not, but then when writing them I never think any of these are going to come true, and then it seems like some of them do -which is a bit worrisome, generally.

“For this coming season they’re quite far out there so I don’t envisage that being a problem. Although if that does happen the world is really fucked… well, the world is really fucked, so we’ll see.”

Earlier this year, London’s Barbican Centre recreated an episode from Black Mirror in an art exhibition.

The entrance hall of the arts venue featured a six-foot video installation recreating scenes from Black Mirror episode ‘Fifteen Million Merits’.

The episode in question, which was the second episode of season one, depicted a dystopian world where people are reality TV wannabes who spend their lives trying to earn enough “merits” to have an opportunity at fame. It starred Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya.