Is ‘The Blair Witch Project’ returning as a TV series?

It would follow last year's franchise revival film 'Blair Witch '

The Blair Witch Project could be set to come back as a TV show, according to the original film’s co-writer and director Eduardo Sanchez.

The original movie, The Blair Witch Project, was released in 1999. A “found footage” horror film directed by Sanchez and Daniel Myrick, it went on to become a huge commercial hit and is now acknowledged as a cult classic. It was followed by 2000 flop Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2, before the franchise was revived for last year’s Blair Witch sequel/spin-off film.

Sanchez recently appeared on the Diminishing Returns podcast where said that a spin-off TV Blair Witch Project series would be “a very natural thing”. Asked whether there was already a TV project in the works, Sanchez said he couldn’t “really discuss” it.

“I think that the idea of a Blair Witch anthology has always been very – just a really interesting thing,” Sanchez added. “You’re close. You’re in the ballpark.”

“The more you think about it, you’re like ‘That might be the perfect TV show.’ So, we’ll see what happens, but I think that’s the next big thing for Blair Witch. Probably TV.”

Reviewing last year’s Blair Witch film, NME‘s Olly Richards wrote: “We were a simpler people when The Blair Witch Project came out in 1999… We’re more cynical now. A sequel/reboot coming 17 years later can only reasonably expect to meet with an eye-roll and a weary sigh. And maybe you’ll manage one, if your eyes aren’t otherwise occupied weeping with fear. Because this is every bit as terrifying as the original, if not even more so.”