Harvey Weinstein’s brother Bob accused of sexual harassment by TV showrunner

'The Mist' executive producer Amanda Segel makes claims about producer

Bob Weinstein, the brother of shamed Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, has been accused of sexual harassment by a TV showrunner, claims that a representative for the producer has denied.

Amanda Segel, showrunner and executive producer of The Weinstein Company-produced Spike TV series The Mist, has accused Weinstein of harassment during her time working on the project. The show was cancelled in September after one season.

Segel has claimed that Weinstein made repeated romantic advances towards her and that her lawyer eventually informed David Glasser and other executives of The Weinstein Company that she would leave the show if Weinstein continued with his overtures.

“‘No’ should be enough,” Segel told Variety. “After ‘no’, anybody who has asked you out should just move on. Bob kept referring to me that he wanted to have a friendship. He didn’t want a friendship. He wanted more than that. My hope is that ‘no’ is enough from now on.”

Segel claims that Weinstein had inquired with coworkers whether she was single, asking her intimate questions during a dinner together in June 2016 and then inviting her to his hotel room.

Despite Segel declining Weinstein’s alleged offer, she claims that he continued to pursue a relationship with her. He is accused of repeatedly sending her non work-related emails.

A representative for Weinstein denies Segel’s claims, saying in a statement: “Bob Weinstein had dinner with Ms Segel in LA in June 2016. He denies any claims that he behaved inappropriately at or after the dinner. It is most unfortunate that any such claim has been made”.

A Weinstein Company representative has also denied that its COO David Glasser was contacted by Segel’s lawyer about any inappropriate behaviour by Bob Weinstein.

Bob’s brother Harvey Weinstein has made headlines in recent weeks after being accused of rape, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct by numerous women, allegations that he “unequivocally denies”.

Bob Weinstein recently condemned his brother following the accusations, labelling his brother’s alleged misconduct as “sick and depraved”.