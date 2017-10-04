‘Bob’s Burgers’ movie announced

The film is slated for a July 17, 2020 release

It has been announced that there will be a Bob’s Burgers movie.

The animated show – which follows the Belcher family and their burger restaurant – first premiered on Fox in 2011. Its eighth season recently got underway.

Deadline now reports that a feature film will be produced by 21st Century Fox, slated for a July 17, 2020 release.

“We’re thrilled to be invited to bring Bob’s Burgers to the big screen,” show creator Loren Bouchard said. “We know the movie has to scratch every itch the fans of the show have ever had, but it also has to work for all the good people who’ve never seen the show.”

Bouchard added: “We also know it has to fill every inch of the screen with the colours and the sounds and the ever so slightly greasy texture of the world of Bob’s – but most of all it has to take our characters on an epic adventure. In other words, it has to be the best movie ever made. But no pressure, right?!”

Creator Bouchard recently spoke to NME in interview, saying of plans for a film: Wwe’ve just started talking about it. If it had come up a few years ago, I think it would have felt too hard and not right for the material, but the shift has been because we’ve been able to write musicals. The idea of a Bob’s Burgers movie that is a musical is an exciting challenge that we’re interested in taking on, and we’re just beginning to discuss it.”