Watch the first trailer for ‘BoJack Horseman’ season 4

The first trailer for the season four return of Netflix’s ‘BoJack Horseman’ has been revealed. Check it out below.

Picking up where the last season left off, the trailer shows Dianne in search of the former TV turned movie star, as she plays catch-up by discussing how Mr Peanut is running for Governor, Todd remains off the rails, and someone who appears to be BoJack’s estranged child arrives on the scene.

Season four of ‘BoJack Horseman’, starring Will Arnett and Aaron Paul, will premiere to Netflix on September 8.