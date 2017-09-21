‘BoJack Horseman’ confirmed to return for season 5

Fourth season arrived on Netflix earlier in September

It has been announced that BoJack Horseman will return for a fifth season.

The fourth season of the hit Netflix animated sitcom arrived on the streaming service earlier this month (September 8) and now a follow-up season has been confirmed in a video posted to the official BoJack Twitter account.

The video displays text confirmation about a new season from a fictitious “clingy Netflix exec”. Watch below.

The fifth season of BoJack Horseman is expected to arrive at some point in 2018.

Will Arnett also posted a photo of the script for the first episode of the fifth season:

BoJack Horseman stars Arrested Development‘s Will Arnett as the eponymous lead, with Amy Sedaris, Alison Brie, Paul F Tompkins and Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul in supporting roles.

Speaking to NME last year, Arnett said of the show’s focus on mental health issues: “Fame and Hollywood are just an efficient vessel in which to deliver this message on depression, because that’s an exaggerated lifestyle – a heightened reality – and you can really put a fine point on it. A lot of people that end up going into this business are very broken and looking for validation; it’s funny that they’re ultimately searching for it from millions of people they don’t know.”

He added: “Life happens in these frantic, whirlwind-y episodes – a lot of things happen at once and then you’re left in the wake of all that. You’re just trying to make sense of what just happened. That happens a lot in BoJack, and that happens to me. I find myself very affected by it.”

Arnett also revealed how Paul McCartney asked to voice a character in the show. “There was somebody else who we asked and they said no, and then Sir Paul McCartney reached out saying he wanted to do it,” Arnett explained. “It was a great moment: ‘Yeah, well we’re OK, man, because Paul McCartney wants to do it. I don’t know if you know him? The Beatles?’”