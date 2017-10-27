Check out ‘BoJack Horseman”s proposed ‘Stranger Things’ crossover

Even BoJack has got in on the fun of today's celebration of the arrival of season two of 'Stranger Things'

The creators of BoJack Horseman have put forward the idea of a crossover with Stranger Things – check out their first artistic impression of the two shows converging below.

Today’s arrival (October 27) of the second season of the acclaimed Netflix show has sent Stranger Things fans worldwide into a frenzy, with the hype around the return of the show even taking over a London underground station earlier this week.

With both Stranger Things and BoJack Horseman sharing a home at Netflix, the latter show has capitalised on the excitement surrounding the return of the former to seemingly propose a crossover episode – of sorts, anyway.

Taking to Twitter, the BoJack page tweeted an image of its titular horseman on a bike waving at three of the Stranger Things stars – with BoJack later clarifying in a follow-up tweet: “full disclosure my scene [in Stranger Things season two] got cut and legally i need to tell u this.”

See the image below.

Elsewhere, the composers of the Stranger Things soundtrack have announced a new London live date.

Describing the sound of season two of the show, S U R V I V E’s Kyle Dixon said: “I think all the old elements are still there… It’s definitely dark and creepy still. There’s a lot of tension.”