‘Veronica Mars’ actor Brad Bufanda dead at 34

His death has been ruled as suicide

Actor Brad Bufanda, best known for his role in Veronica Mars, has died at the age of 34.

Known for his recurring role as Felix Toombs in the first two seasons of Veronica Mars, Bufanda also had small parts in TV shows including Malcolm in the Middle, Roseanne, CSI: Miami, Even Stevens, Co-Ed Confidential and US soap opera Days of Our Lives.

Beyond television, Bufanda also starred in several movies, including 2004 film A Cinderella Story, alongside Hilary Duff and Chad Michael Murray.

It has been ruled by a coroner that Bufanda died of traumatic injuries after jumping from a Los Angeles building in the early hours of Wednesday morning (November 1). Police have ruled Bufanda’s death as a suicide.

His manager Kirsten Solem has said in a statement: “We are completely devastated for he was an extremely talented young actor and wonderful, caring human being. He was reviving his career, having just completed two movies, and we are shocked and saddened by his passing. The family would appreciate privacy at this difficult time.”

After taking a break from acting, Bufanda returned to star in the film Garlic & Gunpowder this year. His last listed role is in the romantic comedy Stan the Man, which will be released in 2018.

