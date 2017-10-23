Bradley Walsh to join Doctor Who as trio of new companions is revealed

To the TARDIS!

Bradley Walsh will be gearing up for adventures across time and space after being unveiled as part of a new trio who will become Jodie Whittaker’s first ever companions in Doctor Who.

The actor, singer, and TV host will join the show next year alongside Hollyoaks stars Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole.

Walsh will star as Graham, while Gill will play Yasmin and Cole will play Ryan.

Speaking to the BBC, Walsh said: ” I remember watching William Hartnell as the first Doctor. Black and white made it very scary for a youngster like myself. I was petrified but even though I’d watch most of it from behind the sofa through my fingers, I became a fan. I then queued up for ages to get into the Carlton picture house in Watford to watch the great Peter Cushing appear as the Doctor in a full-length feature film made in glorious color. Am I thrilled to be part of this whole ground breaking new dawn for the Doctor?? Oh yes!”

Cole, who previously starred in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, described the excitement of “jumping in this Doctor Who Universe”, while Gill admitted that the role had initially seemed “unobtainable”.

Walsh’s involvement was previously rumoured in August after he previously worked alongside new Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall on ITV’s Law and Order UK.

Meanwhile, Whittaker will make her debut as the Doctor in the forthcoming Christmas special, becoming the first woman ever to play the iconic role after taking over the reins from Peter Capaldi.

The first trailer for the episode was released in July and also sees David Bradley reviving the role of the first Doctor who was originally played by William Hartnell.