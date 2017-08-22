Bradley Walsh ‘revealed as Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who companion’

Is he taking a trip in time and space?

Bradley Walsh is rumoured to be taking a trip in the Tardis after he was reportedly cast as Jodie Whittaker’s time-travelling companion in Doctor Who.

According to The Mirror, the actor and host of The Chase will join Whittaker after she was announced as the first female Time Lord last month.

The reports are yet to be directly addressed by the BBC, but they are strengthened by Walsh’s relationship with showrunner Chris Chibnall, after the pair previously worked together on ITV’s Law and Order UK for eight seasons from 2008.

“Bradley is super excited to be joining the cast of Doctor Who in such a key role”, a source told the newspaper.

“It means that his schedule over the coming months will be jam-packed – so he won’t be able to continue with the full range of programmes he currently makes for ITV.

“But, crucially, it won’t affect his role as presenter of The Chase. He loves that show with a passion and so does the audience, so he’s delighted to have found a way to make it all work.”

Meanwhile, Whittaker will become the thirteenth Doctor when she takes over from Peter Capaldi after he exits the show following its annual Christmas special later this year. The announcement of Whittaker’s casting was warmly received by most former stars of the show, with previous Doctor Who actor Colin Baker in particular praising the move.